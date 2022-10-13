German semiconductor manufacturer Infineon Technologies opens R&D center in Iași

German semiconductor manufacturer Infineon Technologies AG opened a new research and development (R&D) center in Iulius Group’s Palas Iași complex. The new office will initially occupy a 600 sqm area, with plans for future expansion.

The R&D center Iași, located in the United Business Center 3 office building, is the company’s second in Romania, after the one in Bucharest. Infineon engineers working in the new office create semiconductor solutions for the automotive industry.

“We are glad that Infineon Technologies decided to join the business community in Palas Iași, an established regional center for major tech companies that create essential solutions for a better life. Iași has grown a lot in the last 10 years and is on the radar of big companies in the most dynamic sectors of the economy, being an attractive city in terms of investments, competing not only with Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca and Timișoara but also with other similar European cities,” said Ionuț Pavel, Office buildings Manager Palas Iași & Palas Campus.

Infineon Technologies AG is a world leader in semiconductor solutions. The company entered the local market in 2005, when it opened a research and development center in Bucharest, and has grown to over 500 engineers in Romania.

The United Business Center premium office space network developed by Iulius Group includes 14 class A office buildings, with a total area upwards of 182,000 sqm, located in the urban regeneration projects in Iași (7 buildings – 75,600 sqm), Timișoara (4 buildings – 80,000 sqm), and Cluj-Napoca (3 buildings - 26,200 sqm).

(Photo source: the company)