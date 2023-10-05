Macro

IMF says fiscal package solved a third of Romania’s fiscal consolidation needs

05 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s economy will rise by 2.25% this year and the growth rate will strengthen to 2.75% in 2024, in line with the lack of effects of the fiscal package (”a step in the right direction”) this year when the public deficit would rise by 0.25pp y/y to 6.0%, according to the conclusions of the Article IV Consultations held by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Bucharest.

The fiscal deficit will moderate to 5% of GDP in 2024, the Fund’s experts estimate, adding that “additional adjustment by at least 2% of GDP in the next few years will be needed to achieve this [the 3%-of-GDP deficit target].”

The scope to achieve further fiscal adjustment via reductions in spending or increasing expenditure efficiency is limited, and further tax reforms are needed to increase revenue, efficiency, and fairness.

In the medium term, the economy is expected to return to its potential growth rate of 3.75% as consumption recovers, and investment, underpinned by Recovery and Resilience Facility funds, remains strong.

On the upside, subdued economic growth is expected to bring inflation down from 7.25% y/y at the end of 2023 to 4.5% by the end of 2024, still well above the National Bank of Romania’s inflation target band, under the Fund’s scenario. 

The risks surrounding this outlook are substantial: exogenous risks related to growth, the wage growth undermining the core inflation slowdown and the government’s administrative capacity putting a question mark on the implementation of the fiscal package and the Resilience Facility.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Deanpictures/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
Macro

IMF says fiscal package solved a third of Romania’s fiscal consolidation needs

05 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s economy will rise by 2.25% this year and the growth rate will strengthen to 2.75% in 2024, in line with the lack of effects of the fiscal package (”a step in the right direction”) this year when the public deficit would rise by 0.25pp y/y to 6.0%, according to the conclusions of the Article IV Consultations held by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Bucharest.

The fiscal deficit will moderate to 5% of GDP in 2024, the Fund’s experts estimate, adding that “additional adjustment by at least 2% of GDP in the next few years will be needed to achieve this [the 3%-of-GDP deficit target].”

The scope to achieve further fiscal adjustment via reductions in spending or increasing expenditure efficiency is limited, and further tax reforms are needed to increase revenue, efficiency, and fairness.

In the medium term, the economy is expected to return to its potential growth rate of 3.75% as consumption recovers, and investment, underpinned by Recovery and Resilience Facility funds, remains strong.

On the upside, subdued economic growth is expected to bring inflation down from 7.25% y/y at the end of 2023 to 4.5% by the end of 2024, still well above the National Bank of Romania’s inflation target band, under the Fund’s scenario. 

The risks surrounding this outlook are substantial: exogenous risks related to growth, the wage growth undermining the core inflation slowdown and the government’s administrative capacity putting a question mark on the implementation of the fiscal package and the Resilience Facility.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Deanpictures/Dreamstime.com)

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards
29 September 2023
People
Romanian wins America’s Got Talent and USD 1 million prize
15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager
30 August 2023
Society
Romania’s resident population records first slight growth after 20 years of decline