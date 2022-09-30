Literature festival in Iaşi: John Boyne, Manuel Vilas, Boualem Sansal among guests

The International Festival of Literature and Translation of Iaşi (FILIT), set to take place between October 19th and October 23rd, has announced the first series of writers who will attend the event.

The public present in the northeastern Romania city will be able to meet writers such as Irish novelist John Boyne, the author of the bestselling The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas; Spanish writer Manuel Vilas, whose novel Alegría was a 2019 finalist for Premio Planeta; Algerian author Boualem Sansal, winner of the 2015 Grand Prix du roman de l'Académie française for the novel 2084: la fin du monde; and Russian writer of Armenian origin Narine Abgarian, the author of Manyunya, People Who Are Always With Me, and Three Apples Fell from the Sky, among others.

On the list of guests from abroad are also Sofia Andrukhovych (Ukraine), Yaniv Iczkovits (Israel), Laura Lindstedt (Finland), Evgenia Lopata (Ukraine), Beata Umubyeyi Mairesse (Rwanda, France), Eshkol Nevo (Israel), Monique Roffey (UK), Matteo Strukul (Italy), Ilija Trojanow (Germany), Goran Vojnović (Slovenia), Iris Wolff (Germany), and Samar Yazbek (Syria).

Translators Sindre Andersen (Norway), Angela Bratsou (Greece), Péter Demény (Romania), Laure Hinckel (France), Eva Kenderessy (Slovakia), Steinar Lone (Norway), Bruno Mazzoni (Italy), Lora Nenkovska (Bulgaria), Gabi Reigh (United Kingdom), Charlotte van Rooden (The Netherlands) will attend the event as well.

(Photo: Sebastian Czapnik | Dreamstime.com)

