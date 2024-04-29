Orthodox Easter: Holy Light brought from Jerusalem to Romania this weekend

The Holy Light will be brought from Jerusalem to Bucharest on the evening of Saturday, May 4, and then distributed to other areas of the country, according to a press release published by Basilica.ro.

Moreover, a delegate of the Metropolis of Moldavia and Bucovina will take the Holy Light from Bucharest to Chisinau, in the neighboring Republic of Moldova, where it will be offered to the parishes of the Metropolis of Bessarabia.

The same evening, the Holy Light will be received at the Patriarchal Cathedral by Daniel, the Patriarch of the Romanian Orthodox Church.

The tradition of bringing the Holy Light from Jerusalem to Romania was started in 2009. Ever since, a delegation of the Romanian Orthodox Church has been taking part in the ceremonies held in Jerusalem.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Eduard Vînătoru)