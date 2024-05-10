 

Energy

Romania's Hidroelectrica gets environmental permit for 17ha floating PV park

10 May 2024

Hidroelectrica (BVB: H2O) announced that it received the environmental permit for the first floating PV park in Romania, a 17-ha installation to be placed on its accumulation lake of Ipotesti hydropower plant on the Olt River, Profit.ro announced. 

The park will have an installed capacity of 10MWp.

The total value of the investment was estimated last year to be over EUR 14 million, not including VAT.

The installation will have 26,295 PV panels with mono-crystalline silicon technology, with a peak power of at least 380Wp with high efficiency (minimum 20%) and 100 inverters with a power of 100 kW each with high efficiency (minimum 98%).

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

1

