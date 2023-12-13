Real Estate

Energy drink producer Hell Energy Romania opens new warehouse in CTPark Bucharest North

13 December 2023

Energy drink producer Hell Energy Romania has leased over 1,800 sqm of warehouse and office space in CTPark Bucharest North, the logistics park operated by developer CTP in the Stefanesti - Afumati area, Ilfov county.

The new Hell Energy Romania warehouse has been designed and developed to meet the company’s strategy to consolidate its leading position in the local energy drinks market and streamline the supply of its range of products, CTP said. It is located in a CTFlex building, a CTP business solution designed to accommodate the growing demand of small and medium business owners looking for flexible work environments.

“After the opening of our new headquarters and warehouse in Ungheni (Mures county) in April 2023, the warehouse in CTPark Bucharest North marks another important step in the development of Hell Energy’s business in Romania,” said Micsunica Pelaghie, national director of Hell Energy Romania. 

CTPark Bucharest North has a total built area of approximately 200,000 sqm and offers Class A warehouses.

CTP is a leading owner, developer, and manager of logistics and industrial real estate in Europe by gross lettable area, owning 11.2 million sqm of GLA across ten countries as of September 30, 2023. In Romania, it owns Class A warehouses with a total surface area of approximately 2.6 million square meters in several cities, including Arad, Brasov, Bucharest, Craiova, Oradea, Sibiu, and Timisoara.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: CTP)

