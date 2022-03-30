Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/30/2022 - 08:15
Capital markets powered by Bucharest Stock Exchange

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Romanian Govt. summons Hidroelectrica's shareholders to announce IPO

30 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Fondul Proprietatea (BVB: FP) announced that the Romanian Government agreed to summon for March 31 the shareholders of state-controlled power company Hidroelectrica to approve the listing of the energy company's shares at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) following a public share offering.

The shares offered under the procedure are part of the 19.9% stake held by Fondul Proprietatea, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Earlier this year, energy minister Virgil Popescu confirmed that the Government agreed to allow FP to list Hidroelectrica's shares following an IPO operation.

Johan Meyer, portfolio manager of Fondul Proprietatea, recently estimated the value of Hidroelectrica at over USD 10 bln. If listed, the company would be worth 10-15% more, he added.

For this year, the energy company expects RON 7.4 bln (EUR 1.5 bln) and plans to distribute RON 2.47 bln (EUR 500 mln) out of the net profit envisaged at RON 2.9 bln.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 09:27
01 March 2022
RI +
Work & travel: Romanian-born Irina Papuc, a full-time digital nomad running a fully remote company
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 03/30/2022 - 08:15
Capital markets powered by Bucharest Stock Exchange

 

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange 

 

BSE

 

 

Romanian Govt. summons Hidroelectrica's shareholders to announce IPO

30 March 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Fondul Proprietatea (BVB: FP) announced that the Romanian Government agreed to summon for March 31 the shareholders of state-controlled power company Hidroelectrica to approve the listing of the energy company's shares at the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) following a public share offering.

The shares offered under the procedure are part of the 19.9% stake held by Fondul Proprietatea, Ziarul Financiar reported.

Earlier this year, energy minister Virgil Popescu confirmed that the Government agreed to allow FP to list Hidroelectrica's shares following an IPO operation.

Johan Meyer, portfolio manager of Fondul Proprietatea, recently estimated the value of Hidroelectrica at over USD 10 bln. If listed, the company would be worth 10-15% more, he added.

For this year, the energy company expects RON 7.4 bln (EUR 1.5 bln) and plans to distribute RON 2.47 bln (EUR 500 mln) out of the net profit envisaged at RON 2.9 bln.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 02/24/2022 - 09:27
01 March 2022
RI +
Work & travel: Romanian-born Irina Papuc, a full-time digital nomad running a fully remote company
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

29 March 2022
RI +
How many farms are there in Romania?
28 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: NATO battle group in Romania | Financial aid for Romanians hosting Ukrainians | Suceava humanitarian hub receives French aid convoys
17 March 2022
Photo
Romanian photo of the day: “Toys’ bridge” between Romania and Ukraine
14 March 2022
Music
Romanian song of the day: Smiley – Purtat de vant
14 March 2022
Photo
Weekly overview in pictures: Bucharest ups capacity to accommodate Ukrainian refugees | Covid-19 restrictions lifted | U.S. VP Kamala Harris visits Romania
14 March 2022
Business
Ford transfers Romanian factory to Turkish partner Ford Otosan, announces electric models to be built in Craiova
10 March 2022
Social
Non-profit opens call center for Ukrainian refugees in Romania
09 March 2022
Business
Romania prepares to introduce optional four-day working week