Romanian PM states Govt.’s priorities for second quarter

The new public purchase law, the public-private partnership law and establishing Romania’s Trade House are some of the Government’s priorities in the second quarter of this year, prime minister Viorica Dancila said on Monday evening, April 30.

The Government also plans to launch the state aid scheme for granting loans of up to RON 40,000 (EUR 8,600) without interest to young people. The loans would cover anything, from setting up a small business to buying a laptop or covering the down payment on a house.

A program for people with disabilities is also on the Government’s list in the next months, according to the PM.

Romanian Govt. announces new rules for public acquisitions

[email protected]