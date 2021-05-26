RO Govt. to unveil Resilience Plan in Parliament on May 26

Romania's Senate and the Chamber of Deputies meet on Wednesday, May 26, in joint sitting, to hear prime minister Florin Citu unveiling the National Plan for Resilience and Recovery (PNRR), announced the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Ludovic Orban.

The main opposition party, the Social Democratic Party (PSD), threatened to boycott the Parliament unless the Government discloses the PNRR.

PNL leader Orban said the prime minister "will have 60 minutes to introduce the PNRR, and each parliamentary group will have time to express its views within a set time depending on the number of parliamentarians," Bursa reported.

The Liberal leader also specified that the ratification of the Treaty on rising national contribution to the EU budget from 1.2% to 1.4% of GDP is also on the agenda of the joint sitting convened on Wednesday.

