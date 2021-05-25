RO Govt. invites opposition to consult Resilience Plan draft

In a gesture of "unprecedented transparency," Romania's minister of investments and European projects Cristian Ghinea, the chief negotiator for the country's Relaunch and Resilience Plan (PNRR), announced that the representatives of the opposition would be invited to consult the PNRR documents, News.ro reported.

In recent days, parts of the documents revealing the Government's plans resembling fiscal austerity measures leaked to the media.

Ghinea explained that, currently, the chapters of PNRR are being negotiated with the European Commission with the line ministries involved in an exchange of documents.

Intermediary documents were not published in any European country, Ghinea stressed, adding that the final version will be ready by the end of this week.

"I invited the Social Democratic Party representatives to read them [the latest versions of the documents] at the ministry's headquarters, each chapter in the latest available iteration working version," Ghinea said.

