Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Politics

RO Govt. invites opposition to consult Resilience Plan draft

25 May 2021
In a gesture of "unprecedented transparency," Romania's minister of investments and European projects Cristian Ghinea, the chief negotiator for the country's Relaunch and Resilience Plan (PNRR), announced that the representatives of the opposition would be invited to consult the PNRR documents, News.ro reported.

In recent days, parts of the documents revealing the Government's plans resembling fiscal austerity measures leaked to the media.

Ghinea explained that, currently, the chapters of PNRR are being negotiated with the European Commission with the line ministries involved in an exchange of documents.

Intermediary documents were not published in any European country, Ghinea stressed, adding that the final version will be ready by the end of this week.

"I invited the Social Democratic Party representatives to read them [the latest versions of the documents] at the ministry's headquarters, each chapter in the latest available iteration working version," Ghinea said.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

