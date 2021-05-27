Survey: German companies in RO "visibly more optimistic"

German companies in Romania are, this spring, visibly more optimistic about the future, compared to last year: 42% of them now estimate that their activity will develop better over the next 12 months, compared to only 26% in 2020, according to an opinion poll conducted by AHK Romania in April 2021.

AHK also points to risks related to commodity prices. Also, only 16% of the surveyed companies still believe that the evolution of their activity in Romania will be weaker in the next year, versus 25.5% in the 2020 survey.

"Overall, the situation of companies has improved significantly, although some sectors remain under enormous economic pressure. It is interesting to note the evolution of risk factors, especially in terms of energy and commodity prices, which clearly reflect current issues related to prices and availability. We expect this risk to increase in intensity and last longer, "said Sebastian Metz, general manager of AHK Romania.

The current situation of German companies in Romania has slightly improved and is appreciated by most respondents as "good" (43%).

Regarding the economic situation in the next 12 months, only 25% of those surveyed still expect a negative evolution (2020: 40%); over a quarter are optimistic and believe in a medium-term recovery. A percentage of 47% does not expect any change (2020: 31%).

