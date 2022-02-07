EUR 180 mn of EU funds approved for gas networks of Romanian towns

A number of 15 gas network projects covering 45 Romanian localities were approved for financing under the "Development of smart natural gas distribution networks" scheme financed by the European Union's Large Infrastructure Operational Program (LIOP), Bursa reported.

These projects will ensure the development of intelligent natural gas distribution networks. The cumulative value of the investments is EUR 180 mln.

It was the second session under the scheme. Following the first session, ten projects were selected, providing for the installation of intelligent natural gas distribution networks in 18 localities.

During the two sessions of the POIM call, 243 projects were submitted with a total value of EUR 2.56 bln, ten times more than the maximum allocation of the scheme (EUR 235 mln). The rest of the projects can apply for financing from the national budget under the "Anghel Saligny" program.

