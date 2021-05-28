Romania's Govt. plans gas+H2 power plant in Constanta

One of the projects included in the Resilience Plan (PNRR) is a power plant located in Constanta, on the Black Sea coast, that would burn natural gas in combination with 30% H2 generated from wind and solar production capacities that abound in that region of the country, announced the minister of energy Virgil Popescu.

"It is a bigger, broader concept, the Green City concept, a concept through which we produce electricity and heat in cogeneration with a mixture of 30% hydrogen, 70% natural gas. We produce hydrogen from renewable energy, photovoltaic panels. We also capture CO2, which we inject in greenhouses and, depending on the size of the greenhouses, we can even reach neutrality in terms of CO2 emissions. Constanta will be part of the pilot program of PNRR on this concept. It will have to be completed by 2026," said Popescu.

Economica.net implies that the project might be implemented by GSP - an energy group owned by local businessman Gabriel Comanescu.

GSP Power, the energy division of Grup Servicii Petroliere, has submitted three projects for which it is requesting public funds. The largest of them is a power plant with gas engines, in simple cycle, with a capacity of 155 MW, a project that would be carried out in the city of Constanța, and which would have a value of RON 273 mln (EUR 54 mln).

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Virgil Popescu)