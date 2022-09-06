Game jam: Bucharest event to focus on Romanian myths

Tales of Us Game Jam: Romania, an event developed in a partnership between the non-profit Tales of Us and the Romanian Game Developers Association (RGDA), is set to take place between September 30 and October 2 in Bucharest and remotely.

The event is open to programmers, artists and designers 18 and older who want to take on the challenge of turning Romania’s myths and tales into interactive gaming experiences. Both team and individual developers can register.

The general topic of the game jam is Romanian Myths. Specific themes or restrictions will be announced during the opening webinar. Participants will have 46 hours to jam up their best ideas for a game after being introduced to the world of local legends by top storytellers in the country.

“Who’s up for the challenge of turning Romania’s most intriguing myths into interactive gaming experiences? Can you imagine Prâslea the Brave as the hero of your game? Or an adventurous maze game inspired by folk art from Maramures? Now before you ask, don’t worry; we think Vlad the Impaler has probably inspired enough content already. But what about a game featuring Zana Zorilor, the Princess of Dawn? Is the world ready to play a game set in the Merry Cemetery?,” a presentation of the event from RGDA reads.

The games will be showcased, evaluated and awarded during the last evening of the game jam. The games placing in the first three spots will receive awards of EUR 1,700, EUR 800, and EUR 500.

More details about the event are available here.

(Photo: Roman Samborskyi | Dreamstime.com)

