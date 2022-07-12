Former US ambassadors: Romania is one of United States's closest allies in CEE

Romania is one the closest, most capable allies of the United States in Central and Eastern Europe and an example in supporting democratic values, a group of former ambassadors of the United States to the country have said in an open letter marking 25 years of the US – Romania strategic partnership.

"Romania is today one of the closest and most capable allies of the US in Central and Eastern Europe. Your country is an example of promoting democratic values, fundamental human rights, the rule of law, and good governance," the letter, quoted by Hotnews.ro, reads.

The former ambassadors highlighted Romania's "decisive role" in strengthening NATO's Eastern flank and "consolidating the stability and security in the Black Sea region." They also pointed to Romania's role as "an essential provider of civil and military assistance for Ukraine" as it offered shelter and facilitated transit for more than 1.5 million Ukrainians.

Referring to the bilateral economic cooperation, the letter argues it has not yet reached its true potential. "Romanian companies and specialists have a lot to offer to the US market. More US investors should be encouraged to discover Romania," the letter reads.

At the same time, including Romania in the Visa Waiver program would give a solid boost to all dimensions of the Strategic Partnership, the letter's signatories argue. "It would stimulate trade, tourism, educational exchanges, as well as human relations that represent the foundation of the Romanian-American friendship. Our governments need to continue to work together to make progress in fulfilling the requirements for Romania's admission in the program."

The letter is signed by former ambassadors Alfred H. Moses, posted to the country between 1994-1997, James Carew Rosapepe (1997-2001), Michael E. Guest (2001-2004), Jack Dyer Crouch II (2004-2005), Nicholas F. Taubman (2005-2008), Mark Gitenstein (2009-2012), Hans G. Klemm (2015-2019) and Adrian Zuckerman (2019-2021).

United States secretary of state Antony Blinken also referred to the 25 years of the US – Romania strategic partnership. In a Twitter post, he said "Romania has no better friend, and we share a commitment to pushing back Russia's aggression in the region."

