Romania’s foreign trade gap soars by 80% in January

Romania’s foreign trade gap seasonally low in the first month of the year rose to EUR 2.13 bln in January 2022, a major 80% YoY leap compared to January 2021, according to the statistics office INS.

The base effects, rather wide due to the volatile economic activity during the pandemic and after it, played no major role in this case as the trade gap was 61% larger compared to January 2020 before the crisis as well.

Romania’s exports rose by 25% YoY (+19% compared to January 2020) to EUR 6.76 bln in January 2022, while the imports advanced faster by 35% YoY (+27% compared to January 2020) to EUR 8.88 bln in January 2022.

The rolling 12-month foreign trade gap reached EUR 24.6 bln in the 12-month period to January, 35% more compared to January 2021 and a hefty 10% of GDP.

(Photo: Pixabay)

iulian@romania-insider.com