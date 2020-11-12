Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 07:59
Business

More than one in three foreign investors in Romania scale down their plans

11 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The current crisis has significantly affected the plans of foreign investors in Romania, according to the latest results of the FIC Business Sentiment Index (BSI) - a survey conducted by the Foreign Investors Council (FIC).

Some 38.6% of foreign investors in Romania estimate a decrease in their invested capital for the next 12 months, while 40.9% of them estimate a decrease in their employment plans in the next 12 months, the survey reveals.

The investors reduced expansion plans in line with their depressed sentiment. Some 68% of the foreign investors estimate moderate business declines due to the health crisis, while 13.6% see significant declines, according to the FIC BSI from September 2020.

In more concrete terms, 45.5% of investors expect a reduction in revenue next year, compared to only 9.6% in March 2020, and 41% see a decrease in business development, compared to 6% in March.

More than a third of the respondents (38,7%) believe the Romanian business environment has worsened recently and half of the participants in the survey perceive the attractiveness of the Romanian market as low compared to other countries in the Central and Eastern European (CEE) region.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 08:00
07 October 2020
Business
Germany acknowledged as biggest foreign investor in Romania
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 12/11/2020 - 07:59
Business

More than one in three foreign investors in Romania scale down their plans

11 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The current crisis has significantly affected the plans of foreign investors in Romania, according to the latest results of the FIC Business Sentiment Index (BSI) - a survey conducted by the Foreign Investors Council (FIC).

Some 38.6% of foreign investors in Romania estimate a decrease in their invested capital for the next 12 months, while 40.9% of them estimate a decrease in their employment plans in the next 12 months, the survey reveals.

The investors reduced expansion plans in line with their depressed sentiment. Some 68% of the foreign investors estimate moderate business declines due to the health crisis, while 13.6% see significant declines, according to the FIC BSI from September 2020.

In more concrete terms, 45.5% of investors expect a reduction in revenue next year, compared to only 9.6% in March 2020, and 41% see a decrease in business development, compared to 6% in March.

More than a third of the respondents (38,7%) believe the Romanian business environment has worsened recently and half of the participants in the survey perceive the attractiveness of the Romanian market as low compared to other countries in the Central and Eastern European (CEE) region.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Wed, 10/07/2020 - 08:00
07 October 2020
Business
Germany acknowledged as biggest foreign investor in Romania
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

11 December 2020
Politics
Who is AUR, the anti-system movement that has become the new force in Romanian politics?
09 December 2020
Politics
Finance minister, the Liberals’ first choice to lead Romania’s new center-right Government
09 December 2020
Politics
The end of an era in Romanian politics: former president and former PMs fail to take their parties to the Parliament (comment)
07 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s PM resigns after his party’s defeat in the parliamentary elections
07 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s president comments election result: No clear winner. A center-right coalition is quickly taking shape
07 December 2020
Politics
Social Democrats win Romania’s parliamentary elections, extremist party gets 9% of the votes - partial results
07 December 2020
Politics
Pandemic and record low turnout bring extremist party into Romania’s Parliament
06 December 2020
Politics
Romania parliamentary elections 2020: Exit polls show tight race at the top and surprises at the bottom amid record-low turnout