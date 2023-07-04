The number of arrivals of foreign visitors at Romania’s border points increased by 13% in May, reaching 1.197 million, while the departures of Romanian visitors abroad rose by 2.1% to 1.605 million compared to the same month in 2022, as reported on Tuesday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS).

Furthermore, in May 2023, compared to the same period last year, arrivals in tourist accommodation facilities, including apartments and rented rooms, increased by 12.8%, while overnight stays increased by 10.1%.

The registered arrivals in tourist accommodation facilities (including apartments and rented rooms) in May 2023 reached 1.041 million people, an increase of 12.8% compared to May 2022. Out of the total number of arrivals, Romanian tourists accounted for 81.2% in accommodation facilities, while foreign tourists accounted for 18.8%, INS said, cited by Agerpres.

The registered overnight stays in tourist accommodation facilities totaled 2.011 million, a 10.1% increase compared to May 2022. Out of the total number of overnight stays, those made by Romanian tourists accounted for 79.3%, while foreign tourists accounted for 20.7%. The average length of stay was 1.9 days for Romanian tourists and 2.1 days for foreign tourists.

The net utilization rate of tourist accommodation facilities in May 2023 was 26.7% for all types of accommodation (including apartments and rented rooms), an increase of 1.3% compared to May 2022.

The registered arrivals in tourist accommodation facilities (including apartments and rented rooms) between January 1 and May 31, 2023, amounted to 4.348 million people, a 20.4% increase compared to the same period in 2022. Out of the total number of arrivals in the first five months of 2023, Romanian tourists accounted for 83.2% in accommodation facilities, while foreign tourists accounted for 16.8%.

The recorded overnight stays in tourist accommodation facilities (including apartments and rented rooms) in the first five months of 2023 reached 8.299 million, a 19.3% increase compared to the same period in the previous year. Out of the total number of overnight stays, those made by Romanian tourists in accommodation facilities accounted for 80.5%, while foreign tourists accounted for 19.5%. The average length of stay between January 1 and May 31, 2023, was 1.8 days for Romanian tourists and 2.2 days for foreign tourists.

The net utilization rate of tourist accommodation facilities in the first five months was 24.5% for all types of accommodation (including apartments and rented rooms), an increase of 2.7 percentage points compared to the same period in 2022.

The number of tourist arrivals in accommodation facilities by counties was: Bucharest (706,200 people), Brasov (546,000 people), and Cluj (250,800 people). Moreover, the overnight stays of tourists in accommodation facilities were higher in Bucharest (1,425,700), Brasov (1,016,400), and Prahova (457,300).

The highest number of arrivals of foreign tourists accommodated in facilities between January 1 and May 31, 2023, were from: Italy (73,500 people), Germany (71,900 people), and Israel (62,200 people).

The arrivals of foreign visitors to Romania registered at the border points in the first five months of 2023 were 5.120 million people, an 18.2% increase compared to the same period in 2022. The departures of Romanian visitors abroad in the same period amounted to 7.271 million people, a 20.2% increase compared to the period between January 1 and May 31, 2022.

(Photo source: Rosshelen | Dreamstime.com)