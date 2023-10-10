Food price capping mechanism in Romania to be prolonged

The emergency ordinance by which the markups for essential food goods are capped will certainly be prolonged by the end of October (when it expires), and new products may be added upon negotiations with the producers, distribution firms and retailers, agriculture minister Florin Barbu announced.

The food prices decreased on average by 2% in August after enforcing the ordinance that expires at the end of this month.

Minister Barbu outlined that the measure produced effects while not resulting in the basic goods becoming scarce, Economica.net reported.

He added that the outliers are spotted, mentioning that a large retailer was fined last week because of excessive price markups.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)