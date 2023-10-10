Macro

Food price capping mechanism in Romania to be prolonged

10 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The emergency ordinance by which the markups for essential food goods are capped will certainly be prolonged by the end of October (when it expires), and new products may be added upon negotiations with the producers, distribution firms and retailers, agriculture minister Florin Barbu announced.

The food prices decreased on average by 2% in August after enforcing the ordinance that expires at the end of this month.

Minister Barbu outlined that the measure produced effects while not resulting in the basic goods becoming scarce, Economica.net reported.

He added that the outliers are spotted, mentioning that a large retailer was fined last week because of excessive price markups. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal
Macro

Food price capping mechanism in Romania to be prolonged

10 October 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The emergency ordinance by which the markups for essential food goods are capped will certainly be prolonged by the end of October (when it expires), and new products may be added upon negotiations with the producers, distribution firms and retailers, agriculture minister Florin Barbu announced.

The food prices decreased on average by 2% in August after enforcing the ordinance that expires at the end of this month.

Minister Barbu outlined that the measure produced effects while not resulting in the basic goods becoming scarce, Economica.net reported.

He added that the outliers are spotted, mentioning that a large retailer was fined last week because of excessive price markups. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 October 2023
Politics
Romanian, Ukrainian presidents agree to upgrade relations, continue cooperation during meeting in Bucharest
29 September 2023
Culture
Via Transilvanica: Long-distance trail in Romania wins Public Choice prize at 2023 European Heritage Awards
29 September 2023
People
Romanian wins America’s Got Talent and USD 1 million prize
15 September 2023
Politics
European Commission closes Cooperation and Verification Mechanism for Romania
13 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Strong H1 results and special dividends push the BET index to new all-time high and best monthly performance in Europe
13 September 2023
Sports
Romania’s Simona Halep “shocked and disappointed” by 4-year ban in doping case, will challenge decision
12 September 2023
Tech
Bucharest-based Druid raises USD 30 million to accelerate international expansion
07 September 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Fondul Proprietatea’s shares gain 45% on reference price after dividend as Romanian Govt. challenges Franklin Templeton as manager