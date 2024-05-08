Eviden opens cloud and cybersecurity center in Timișoara

Eviden, part of the Atos Group, announced the opening of a cloud and cybersecurity center in Timișoara, in western Romania.

The CloudSecOps Centre in Romania performs advanced security operations for cloud services in compliance with EU regulations, the company explained. The project involves close collaboration between Eviden's OneCloud and Big Data & Security business lines to design, develop, and deliver solutions, supporting Eviden's approach of providing end-to-end cloud services at scale to its customers.

The CloudSecOps Center consolidates the company's end-to-end cloud offering and adds to the three centers opened last year. It is part of Eviden's network of Cloud Centers - four in total (Engineering, Migration, Operations and Security) - that support customers at every stage, "from cloud migration and continuous optimization to accelerating innovation, all protected under the umbrella of cyber security."

"This center is a testament to our expertise in ensuring data security and compliance in the cloud. With over 120 experts, it is part of a global network that sets the standards for cloud services. Here, expertise is not just about using the cloud, but also about getting the added value it provides to ensure a positive business impact while delivering confidence to our customers," Steve Midgley, Head of Cloud, Eviden, Atos Group, explains.

"The new CloudSecOps center in Romania combines specialized consulting, migration and operational solutions using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, providing customers with comprehensive cloud and cybersecurity services. We are also pleased that with this step we reconfirm our position as a trusted partner offering the highest quality services and a secure environment," Diana Sipos, Country Manager Eviden Technologies Romania, added.

Eviden also has a Cloud Migration Center in Pune, India; a Cloud Engineering Center in Bydgoszcz, Poland; and a Cloud Operations Center in Bangalore, India.

As a global company in advanced computing, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, cloud technology, and digital platforms, Eviden provides expertise for a variety of industries, covering more than 47 countries. It is an Atos Group business, with annual revenues of approximately EUR 5 billion.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com