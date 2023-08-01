Society

Eurostat: Romanians’ employment rate is the third-lowest in Europe

01 August 2023

Romania has the third lowest employment rate among European Union member states, according to data from Eurostat, the European statistics office.

Thus, in 2022, the employment rate of adults aged between 20 and 64 in Romania was 68.5%, while the European average reached almost 75%. So the employment rate in the EU – which measures the share of the population aged 20-64 working – was 74.6% in 2022.

There were eight EU Member States where at least 80% of adults aged 20-64 were employed: the highest rates were recorded in the Netherlands (82.9%), Sweden (82.2%) and Estonia (81.9%). By contrast, less than 70% of adults aged 20-64 were employed in Croatia (69.7%), Spain (69.5%), Romania (68.5%), Greece (66.3%) and Italy (64.8%).

(Photo: Supattra Suparit/ Dreamstime)

