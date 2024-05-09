European elections are a critical test for democracy, Romanian president says on Europe Day

Romanian president Klaus Iohannis marked May 9, Europe Day, by saying that this year's European Parliament elections represent a critical test for European democracy. He also encouraged citizens to participate in the vote.

The president argued that Europeans desire to live in free societies with a functional rule of law, where rights and freedoms are respected, and that the June election outcome should reflect this majority preference. In the same vein, Iohannis challenged the EU’s critics to propose an alternative to the existing union.

Klaus Iohannis also noted the complex geopolitical context. "The military aggression launched by Russia against Ukraine forces us to make crucial decisions to reaffirm our full commitment to the defining principles and values of the European Union: solidarity, unity, diversity, respect for the rule of law, and fundamental human rights. These are the pillars on which our Union was built, and five years ago, at the historic Sibiu Summit, we pledged to defend them to strengthen and advance the European project," he stated in his message.

According to the president, the war makes it even clearer that the EU must maintain peace on the continent through unity.

"Divisions between states and rhetoric promoting fractures within democratic societies are weapons that threaten our peace and prosperity. These are worrying phenomena, which include large-scale disinformation campaigns, fake news, and increased aggression in public spaces. All of these test the health of our democracies and lead to greater polarization in society," Iohannis noted.

In this context, the president emphasized, this year’s European Parliament elections are a critical test for European democracy. “The European project has brought us together, providing a model of cooperation in the common interest, multicultural harmony, and unity in diversity," he stated.

"Forty-five years after the first European elections, it's important to remember that our decisions can positively influence the European project's future. In a problematic global context with multiple challenges, the European Union's importance as a beacon of solidarity and aspiration for peace and prosperity is growing. Our country, firmly anchored in the European project, actively contributes to actions that fuel and support the Union's progress,” Klaus Iohannis added.

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)