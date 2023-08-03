Europa Hotel on the Romanian Black Sea coast to undergo EUR 10 mln renovation

The Europa Hotel in the Romanian Black Sea resort of Eforie Nord will undergo a renovation process worth over EUR 10 mln, which will bring significant improvements to the property starting from May 2024.

"The total value of the investment exceeds EUR 10 mln, showing that we are fully focused and dedicated to our mission of providing services of the highest quality. The renovation will cover both aesthetic and functional aspects and will target a variety of facilities in the hotel, from accommodation and restaurants to relaxation and spa areas, with a strong emphasis on creating an environmentally friendly and energy-efficient destination," said George Copos, cited by ZF. Copos is the owner of ANA Hotels, which in turn owns the Europa Hotel.

The hotel in Eforie Nord opened 20 years ago and has gone through several modernization programs, with the last one in 2018 when the "Techirghiol Pool" concept was launched. The project aimed to create a small Lake Techirghiol at "Europa," offering procedures with cool mud. "Throughout this process, we intend to preserve the spirit and identity that have defined us during the 20 years of operation, while also bringing a new, modern, and innovative vision to our hotel, designed to exceed the expectations of even the most demanding guests," said Iuliana Tasie, general manager of ANA Hotels "Europa."

ANA Hotels, one of the major players in the local hotel market, reached revenues of RON 160 mln (EUR 32.4 mln) last year, an 83% increase compared to 2021. For this year, company representatives estimate revenues exceeding RON 207 mln (EUR 41.9 mln).

The group includes Athénée Palace Hotel in Bucharest, affiliated with the Intercontinental brand, Crowne Plaza, and three hotels in Poiana Brașov - Sportul, Bradul, and Poiana, as well as the Europa Hotel, together with the ANA Aslan Health Spa center in Eforie Nord.

