Majority in EU states without single currency think the euro has positive effects

According to the latest survey conducted by Eurobarometer, the majority of the population (60%) in EU member states that have not yet adopted the euro believes that the single currency has a positive effect on the member countries that already use it.

The survey was conducted in April 2023 in the six non-eurozone member states that have legally committed to adopting the euro, namely Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, and Sweden.

According to the survey, the majority of respondents believe that introducing the euro would have positive consequences for their country (53%) and for themselves personally (56%), according to Eurobarometer data cited by G4Media.

Slightly more than half of the respondents support the introduction of the euro in their country. Support for euro adoption is highest in Hungary (72%) and Romania (71%), followed by Poland (55%), Sweden (54%), Bulgaria (49%), and the Czech Republic (44%).

With the exception of Romania, it can be said that at least half of the respondents in all listed countries feel well-informed about the euro, and 83% stated that they have used euro banknotes or coins.

The survey showed that over the course of ten years, support for the introduction of the euro among Hungarians, for example, has increased by three percentage points, reaching 72%, while rejection of the currency has decreased by three percentage points, reaching 25%.

