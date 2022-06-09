Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 08:10
Macro

Erste nearly doubles the 2022 growth forecast for Romania to 5.1%

09 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Austrian banking group Erste, the owner of local bank BCR, has significantly improved its economic growth forecast for Romania, estimating an advance of 5.1% in 2022, compared to the previous forecast of 2.8%.

This is more than the Government's expectations (+2.9% this year).

It also revised downwards the growth forecast for Romania's growth next year to 4% (versus 4.4% projected by the Government), from 5.7% previously.

The bank's analysts blamed it on the "change in the model used by the INS for the seasonal adjustment" while, in fact, what changed was not the model but the parameters estimated (and used in the model) based on the rolling quarterly GDP data that deviated from the "normal" (long-term) seasonality pattern of the Romanian economy, on the occasion of the lockdown, economic decline and the rising energy prices.

The revision comes after the statistics (INS) confirmed on June 8 that Romania's economy grew by 5.2% quarter on quarter (QoQ) in the first quarter of this year.

"The quarterly growth profile is in line with the rapid estimate published on May 17 but deviates from previous GDP releases due to a change in the model used by the INS for seasonal adjustment. Therefore, our review of real GDP growth is significant. We are revising our economic growth forecast from 2.8% to 5.1% in 2022. Next year's economic growth could slow to 4.0% compared to our previous estimate of 5.7%," Erste analysts show in a report released on June 8, quoted by Economedia.ro.

The Romanian economy is expected to grow by 2.9% this year, the World Bank said in its Global Economic Prospects (GEP) on June 7.

(Photo: Natanael Alfredo Nemanita Ginting/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 08:00
09 June 2022
Macro
Romania’s surprising 6.5% GDP YoY growth in Q1 driven by private consumption and IT&C
Normal
Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 08:10
Macro

Erste nearly doubles the 2022 growth forecast for Romania to 5.1%

09 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Austrian banking group Erste, the owner of local bank BCR, has significantly improved its economic growth forecast for Romania, estimating an advance of 5.1% in 2022, compared to the previous forecast of 2.8%.

This is more than the Government's expectations (+2.9% this year).

It also revised downwards the growth forecast for Romania's growth next year to 4% (versus 4.4% projected by the Government), from 5.7% previously.

The bank's analysts blamed it on the "change in the model used by the INS for the seasonal adjustment" while, in fact, what changed was not the model but the parameters estimated (and used in the model) based on the rolling quarterly GDP data that deviated from the "normal" (long-term) seasonality pattern of the Romanian economy, on the occasion of the lockdown, economic decline and the rising energy prices.

The revision comes after the statistics (INS) confirmed on June 8 that Romania's economy grew by 5.2% quarter on quarter (QoQ) in the first quarter of this year.

"The quarterly growth profile is in line with the rapid estimate published on May 17 but deviates from previous GDP releases due to a change in the model used by the INS for seasonal adjustment. Therefore, our review of real GDP growth is significant. We are revising our economic growth forecast from 2.8% to 5.1% in 2022. Next year's economic growth could slow to 4.0% compared to our previous estimate of 5.7%," Erste analysts show in a report released on June 8, quoted by Economedia.ro.

The Romanian economy is expected to grow by 2.9% this year, the World Bank said in its Global Economic Prospects (GEP) on June 7.

(Photo: Natanael Alfredo Nemanita Ginting/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Thu, 06/09/2022 - 08:00
09 June 2022
Macro
Romania’s surprising 6.5% GDP YoY growth in Q1 driven by private consumption and IT&C
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

08 June 2022
Business
Estonian ride-sharing app Bolt outshines Uber in Romania
07 June 2022
Social
Universities in Romania looking for partners to commercialize patents
07 June 2022
Social
Bucharest’s District 6 tops ranking of local administration transparency in Romania
04 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad: Young mother wants to unite the Romanian community in Belgium through books
04 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
Words versus bullets - Ukrainian journalists turn into war correspondents: War has become part of our lives
03 June 2022
Social
Romania’s new regional hospitals, pledged by every government since 2005, still in planning phase
03 June 2022
Social
Survey: Seven in ten Romanians hold Russia accountable for the war in Ukraine
02 June 2022
Social
Report: 23,000 buildings in Bucharest at risk in case of a major earthquake