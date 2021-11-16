Equity FDI inflows to Romania drop to EUR 1.5 bln in 12-month to September

The equity foreign direct investments (equity FDI) inflows to Romania, over the 12-month period ending September, dropped to EUR 1.51 bln from EUR 1.81 bln as of June 2021 and EUR 3.85 bln as of September 2019.

At the same time, the total FDI reached a five-year maximum of EUR 6.59 bln (2.9% of GDP) in the 12-month period ending September, according to data from the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The differential between equity FDI (genuine FDI) and total FDI is formed by the so-called “reinvested earnings”, namely the profits generated by existing FDI companies, and loans extended to local subsidiaries by parent (foreign) groups.

(Photo: Wanida Prapan/ Dreamstime)

