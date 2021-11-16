Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Business

Equity FDI inflows to Romania drop to EUR 1.5 bln in 12-month to September

16 November 2021
The equity foreign direct investments (equity FDI) inflows to Romania, over the 12-month period ending September, dropped to EUR 1.51 bln from EUR 1.81 bln as of June 2021 and EUR 3.85 bln as of September 2019.

At the same time, the total FDI reached a five-year maximum of EUR 6.59 bln (2.9% of GDP) in the 12-month period ending September, according to data from the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The differential between equity FDI (genuine FDI) and total FDI is formed by the so-called “reinvested earnings”, namely the profits generated by existing FDI companies, and loans extended to local subsidiaries by parent (foreign) groups. 

(Photo: Wanida Prapan/ Dreamstime)

