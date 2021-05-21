Engie buys another PV park in Romania

Engie Romania, the local subsidiary of the French utility group and the largest natural gas distributor and supplier on the local market, announced it acquired another operational photovoltaic (PV) park, with a total installed capacity of 5.46 MWp. Two German investors previously owned the park.

The PV park is located in the southern part of Romania, in the village of Nenciulesti in Teleorman County, Bursa.ro reported. It was put into operation in 2014 and has since produced ~42 GWh, the equivalent of the annual electricity consumption of 25,000 households.

This is Engie's second such acquisition in Romania recently after it has completed the purchase of a photovoltaic park consisting of two farms located in the village of Cristuru Secuiesc in Harghita county in December. That project was formerly owned by Ever Solar, a subsidiary of the German group Soventix, and Alpine Solar. The park has a total installed capacity of 9.3 MW and has been in operation since 2015.

"We are pleased to complete this acquisition and, at the same time, eager to see it followed by other developments in the green energy area, which will help us build a strong position in the centralized renewable energy sector," said Eric Stab, President & CEO of Engie Romania.

Engie Romania currently operates 113 MW of renewable energy in wind and photovoltaic capacities.

Prior to this acquisition, Engie Romania was present on the local renewable energy market by operating two wind farms, located in Brăila and Galaţi counties, and a photovoltaic park in Harghita county.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)