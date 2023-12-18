Energy

Engie, Premier Energy reportedly in race to buy Romanian energy supplier from Macquarie

18 December 2023

The Australian investment fund Macquarie Asset Management is reportedly seeking to sell the energy (electricity and natural gas) supply company in southern Romania, which it purchased from Czech group CEZ in 2020 as part of a larger deal, including renewable energy assets and a regional electricity distribution network.

According to sources familiar with the negotiations consulted by Economica.net, Macquarie targets a price of at least EUR 15mn for the supply company (still trading under the name CEZ Vanzare), and there are two bids with a price above this threshold – from Premier Energy (owned by Jiří Šmejc’s Emma Capital) and Engie Romania.

Reportedly, Engie’s offer would be better. In 2022, CEZ Vanzari recorded a turnover of RON 2.9bn (EUR 600mn) and a net profit of RON 14mn (EUR 3mn). 

(Photo: Kontakt5956/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

1

