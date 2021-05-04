Enel X installs PV panels for retailer Penny in Romania

Enel X, the green energy arm of the Italian utility group Enel, will install state-of-the-art PV panels on two units operated by German retailer Penny in Romania, located in Stefanesti and Turda.

The two systems will have a combined (peak) installed capacity of 1.25 MW. The project in Turda involves the turnkey delivery of a photovoltaic system consisting of 1,235 photovoltaic panels located on the roof of the Penny warehouse in the city.

In Stefanesti, Enel X will implement a photovoltaic system that involves the placement of 1,573 photovoltaic panels on the roof of the local Penny warehouse.

"In both cases, the photovoltaic systems include bifacial monocrystalline solar cells, which is a novelty on the Romanian market," Enel announced.

When bifacial modules are installed on a highly reflective surface (like a white TPO roof or on the ground with light-colored stones), some bifacial module manufacturers claim up to a 30% increase in production from the extra power generated from the rear.

The photovoltaic systems implemented on the roof of Penny Romania ensure an annual electricity production of 445 MWh each, contributing together to the reduction by 771 tons per year ofCO2 emissions.

The projects developed together with Enel X bring the retailer annual electricity savings estimated at about EUR 150,000.

(Photo courtesy of Enel)

[email protected]