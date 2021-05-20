Romania's biggest online retailer eMAG says it is CO2 neutral

eMAG, Romania's biggest online retailer, announced its CO2 footprint was cut to zero. It said it would work to achieve the same performance along the whole delivery chain within the next ten years, Hotnews.ro reported.

eMAG will use for its warehouses located in Joita, near Bucharest, electricity generated entirely by its PV panels.

The company reduced the electricity consumption of its easyBox network and will use electric vehicles for deliveries.

For the CO2 emissions that cannot be avoided, the company reached a compensation agreement with Green Tech, one of the largest PET waste recyclers in Central and Eastern Europe, and the Carpathia Conservation Foundation, aiming at both the conservation and restoration of natural ecosystems and the fight against waste and environmental pollution.

"We are transforming our operations to reduce carbon emissions, and we will help our partners to do the same through the Environmental Commitment. We will also support carbon sequestration initiatives to remain net-zero for direct emissions from our business, but also to become net-zero throughout the supply and sales chain," said Tudor Manea, CEO of eMAG.

(Photo: Vlad Ispas/ Dreamstime)

