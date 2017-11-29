eMAG sees EUR 35 mln sales in Bulgaria, Hungary on Black Friday

The largest Romanian online retailer, eMag, recorded over 3.5 million visits during the Black Friday event organized on November 24 in Bulgaria and Hungary, on its eMAG.bg and eMAG.hu websites.

Its customers in Bulgaria and Hungary ordered about 0.5 million products worth over RON 162 million (EUR 35 million). Similar to the trend in Romania, customers preferred mobile shopping. They made orders with a higher value than in the previous years.

“eMag has become the largest online retailer in Hungary. According to SimilarWeb’s visits report, eMAG.hu has been the number one online player in the past 6 months,” eMag Hungary country manager Catalin Dit said.

The main trend in Bulgaria has been mobile shopping this year, said Stefana Zdravkovа, eMAG.bg country manager. Mobile visits accounted for 60% of the total traffic on the eMAG.bg website during the Black Friday event.

