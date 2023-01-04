Electrolux to lay off part of its employees at Satu Mare plant

Appliance manufacturer Electrolux will lay off part of the employees working at its cooker factory in Satu Mare, in northern Romania, according to an announcement from the Satu Mare Prefecture.

The layoffs come as the demand dropped following the war in Ukraine. An important number of orders from Ukraine and Russia were lost starting March 2022, according to the same announcement.

Electrolux opened in the fall of 2022 a new production line at its plant in Satu Mare, allowing the company to reach a production capacity of 1.3 million units, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The plant in northern Romania was taken over by Electrolux in 1997. At the time, it had 2,300 employees, according to ZF data.

