Business

Electrolux to lay off part of its employees at Satu Mare plant

04 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Appliance manufacturer Electrolux will lay off part of the employees working at its cooker factory in Satu Mare, in northern Romania, according to an announcement from the Satu Mare Prefecture.

The layoffs come as the demand dropped following the war in Ukraine. An important number of orders from Ukraine and Russia were lost starting March 2022, according to the same announcement.

Electrolux opened in the fall of 2022 a new production line at its plant in Satu Mare, allowing the company to reach a production capacity of 1.3 million units, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The plant in northern Romania was taken over by Electrolux in 1997. At the time, it had 2,300 employees, according to ZF data.

(Photo: Levente Naghi | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Business

Electrolux to lay off part of its employees at Satu Mare plant

04 January 2023
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Appliance manufacturer Electrolux will lay off part of the employees working at its cooker factory in Satu Mare, in northern Romania, according to an announcement from the Satu Mare Prefecture.

The layoffs come as the demand dropped following the war in Ukraine. An important number of orders from Ukraine and Russia were lost starting March 2022, according to the same announcement.

Electrolux opened in the fall of 2022 a new production line at its plant in Satu Mare, allowing the company to reach a production capacity of 1.3 million units, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The plant in northern Romania was taken over by Electrolux in 1997. At the time, it had 2,300 employees, according to ZF data.

(Photo: Levente Naghi | Dreamstime.com)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

03 January 2023
Macro
Romania’s economy increasingly complex and set to grow more, Harvard economists say
03 January 2023
Events
Timișoara to host biggest Brâncuși exhibition in Romania in 50 years
03 January 2023
Social
First census results show Romania’s population is shrinking
21 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange sees highest monthly growth in 20 months
21 December 2022
Travel
Romania travel: Destinations to visit in 2023
19 December 2022
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange 140th anniversary: BVB reaches 370 listed companies, all eyes on upcoming Hidroelectrica listing
16 December 2022
Music
Robbie Williams and Sam Smith to headline Summer in the City festival in Bucharest
16 December 2022
CSR
NGO completes construction of donation-funded children's hospital in Bucharest