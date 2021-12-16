The average price on the day-ahead market (DAM) in Romania, accounting for about 40% of domestic consumption, reached an absolute new record over EUR 300 per MWh (or RON 1,500 per MWh), by EUR 20 per MWh, above the previous record, last month, according to Profit.ro.

However, the price in Romania is among the lowest in Europe, where several countries experience prices of over EUR 350 per MWh.

The causes that pushed prices up in Europe are multiple. Geopolitical tensions with Russia could affect the gas supply, the soaring price of CO2 emission allowances - which is heading toward EUR 100 per tonne, insufficient wind energy production and colder weather than usual for this time of year.

(Photo: Aitor Munoz Munoz/ Dreamstime)

