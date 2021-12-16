Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 12/16/2021 - 08:28
Business

Record electricity prices across entire Europe

16 December 2021
The average price on the day-ahead market (DAM) in Romania, accounting for about 40% of domestic consumption, reached an absolute new record over EUR 300 per MWh (or RON 1,500 per MWh), by EUR 20 per MWh, above the previous record, last month, according to Profit.ro.

However, the price in Romania is among the lowest in Europe, where several countries experience prices of over EUR 350 per MWh.

The causes that pushed prices up in Europe are multiple. Geopolitical tensions with Russia could affect the gas supply, the soaring price of CO2 emission allowances - which is heading toward EUR 100 per tonne, insufficient wind energy production and colder weather than usual for this time of year.

(Photo: Aitor Munoz Munoz/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com

1

