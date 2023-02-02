Egis is moving its Romanian offices to the America House office building in Bucharest

News from Companies

Egis, the French engineering multinational Group, has signed a lease agreement for 1,100 sqm in America House, a landmark office building located in Bucharest's Victoriei Square. Egis will move its headquarters in Romania to America House in the summer of 2023.

“We welcome Egis, a well-known global engineering and construction brand to America House. Our office building is a vibrant and dynamic community of professionals, with a focus on collaboration and innovation. Our premium spaces are designed to foster creativity and productivity, while our various amenities and conveniences ensure that our tenants' needs are answered and supported. We trust that Egis will feel at home in their new space in America House and will add to the diversification of tenants in the building. America House is home to many multinational and Romanian blue-chip companies, such as Mastercard, Cisco, Intesa Sanpaolo Bank, McDonald's, Funcom, OLX, Schlumberger, Țuca Zbârcea &Asociaţii, Fortim and the Embassy of Japan,” commented David Hay, founder, and CEO of ADD Value Management.

Present in Romania since 1996, Egis provides engineering and consultancy services for large and diverse projects all over the country where they design, supervise, and manage technically demanding and complex key infrastructure projects in transport and the built environment. Their key areas of expertise are roads, rail, water, energy & environment, urban development, aviation and building engineering.

“A move to more modern and environmentally friendly offices has been long overdue for Egis in Romania and we’re happy to be making this investment off the back of a record year of sales in 2022, and a strong pipeline on which we will continue our dynamic growth. The move is an exciting project for our staff, and the choice of location was and continues to be led by them, as we now collect inputs on the exciting fit-out phase. We look forward to relocating in the summer and inviting our clients and partners to this new space soon thereafter,” stated James Hanson, Country Managing Director for Egis in Romania.

The lease transaction was brokered by CBRE and Țuca Zbârcea & Asociaţii assisted America House with the lease agreement.

America House is a landmark Class A office building, located in the heart of Bucharest CBD, on Victoriei Square. America house has 28,806 sqm of class A office and prime retail spaces, and 368 parking places located in 3 underground parking levels.

Recently, America House completed a 10-million-euro refurbishment and modernization process.

America House provides space for creativity and innovation and enhances the overall well-being and enjoyment of the employees working in it. The building has a 1,500 sqm newly refurbished World Class gym, three bike rooms with racks for 60 bicycles, equipped with changing rooms and showers and 18 electric cars charging stations.

This is a press release.