EC approves EUR 216 mln cohesion funds for Bucharest heating system

The European Commission has approved the disbursement of EUR 216 mln from the Cohesion Fund for the modernization of the thermal energy transmission system in Bucharest, one of the largest in the world.

More than 1.2 million people are connected to the district heating network managed by Termoenergetica.

Almost 212 km of pipes will be replaced to address the current problem of loss of about 28% of heat between source and consumer.

Bucharest mayor Nicusor Dan announced last November that the municipality of Bucharest signed a RON 1.6 bln (EUR 320 mln) contract with the ministry of European funds to repair some 23% of the 954-km Bucharest heat distribution network: some 210 km estimated at that time. Out of the RON 1.6 bln cost of the project, mayor Dan estimated the funds from the European Union at some RON 1.3 bln.

(Photo source: Cateyeperspective/Dreamstime.com)