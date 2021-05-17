French group Saint-Gobain buys Romanian company Duraziv from local entrepreneur

French group Saint-Gobain has signed an agreement to take over Romanian group Duraziv developed by local entrepreneur Daniel Guzu. The two parts haven’t disclosed the transaction’s value.

Duraziv is a Romanian producer of construction materials (adhesives, mortars, paints, and metal profiles). The group has been on the market for 18 years. In 2020, Duraziv had a turnover of over EUR 30 mln with about 200 employees.

With this acquisition, Saint-Gobain increases its product range and accelerates its local expansion.

“With this strategic acquisition, we expand our range of solutions and services offered to our customers: our knowledge and capacity for innovation, together with the rich expertise of the Duraziv team, will allow us to strengthen our position in the market,” said Ovidiu Păscuțiu, CEO of Saint-Gobain Group in Romania.

(Photo source: Duraziv Facebook page)