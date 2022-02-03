Dutch investor lists his agriculture group on the Bucharest Stock Exchange

DN Agrar, a group of 12 companies operating in the agriculture sector in central Transylvania, debuted on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BSE) on February 2. The group, founded and controlled by Dutch investor Jan G. de Boer, raised RON 24.7 mln (EUR 5 mln) in a private placement of shares carried out in July 2021.

The DN Agrar shares, which are trading under the ticker DN, closed the first day of trading on the BSE’s AeRO market at RON 2.1, which is 16% above the price paid by the investors who participated in last year’s private placement (RON 1.81 per share). The group’s market capitalization reached RON 111 mln (EUR 22.4 mln).

“We want the listing of DN Agrar Group on Bucharest Stock Exchange’s AeRO market to mark the company's entry into the next stage of development. We are confident that the financing levers offered by the capital market are favorable for our business structure. We are convinced that the ambitious goals we set ourselves will be achieved and that our confidence in the future of the agribusiness sector in Romania will be rewarded,” said Jan G. de Boer, DN Agrar Group’s CEO and Chairman of the Board.

DN Agrar Group includes 11 companies operating in areas such as livestock management namely raising dairy cattle, field crops production, services in agriculture, logistics, transport, consulting and management services and tourism. In addition to these, the group has recently taken over a new farm, Lacto Agrar, with funds obtained from the private placement carried out in July last year.

In the field of vegetable production, the group's farms currently cultivate, together with the Lacto Agrar farm, over 3,000 hectares of agricultural land, located in Alba and Hunedoara counties. At the same time, the group’s companies had more than 3,300 dairy cows, with a production of 75,300 liters of milk per day. The group’s companies employed 162 people at the end of 2020.

“DN Agrar Group is a company long-awaited by investors and we are glad that with its presence on the stock exchange, both the representation of the agricultural sector on the capital market and the investment diversification options for investors increase. Romania has significant potential in the agricultural sector, and the capital market is a solution for all the farmers in the country who need capital for development,” said Radu Hanga, Bucharest Stock Exchange President.

(Photo source: BVB)