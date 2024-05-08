DIGI Communications to disburse dividends at 2.1% yield

Romanian telecom group DIGI Communications (BVB: DIGI), with a market capitalization of RON 5.76bn (EUR 1.16bn), announced that the company’s management proposes to distribute RON120mn (EUR 24mn) as dividends for the fiscal year 2023, the equivalent of a gross yield of nearly 2.1%.

The company’s price soared by 58% y/y compared to the 41% y/y advance of the blue chips index BET.

The proposal will be voted by shareholders at their upcoming General Meeting, which shall take place in June 2024.

The management proposal is a dividend of RON1.25 per share, a 25% increase from the dividend paid for the fiscal year 2022.

(Photo: the company)

