Romana’s telco Digi to get some assets of merging players Orange and MasMovil in Spain

French telecommunications group Orange and the Spanish operator MasMovil picked the Romanian operator Digi to buy the assets that the two will sell in Spain to address the concerns related to the impact of their merger on the competition in this market, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

According to the sources, Orange and MasMovil intend to sell part of the spectrum, a division responsible for customer relations and a brand, as well as to offer Digi access to the infrastructure.

Romanian operator Digi has expanded rapidly in the Spanish market since the start of operations in 2008.

At the end of the first semester of this year, Digi had over 5.7 million customers in Spain.

