Romanian company launches rapid Covid-19 Antigen test

The research team of Romanian company DDS Diagnostic has created and launched the rapid Covid-19 Antigen test, which indicates infection in both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals and provides accurate results within 15 minutes.

Covid-19 Antigen is a qualitative immunochromatographic test for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 antigens in nasopharyngeal swab specimens. It can be used from the early days of infection, which is why it is very helpful in effectively identifying and monitoring patients suspected of Covid-19.

“Unlike the antibody test, this test detects antigens on the surface of the virus and is therefore recommended to identify individuals who are infected and may be sources of infection if they are not quarantined. It is a very effective rapid test for mass screening and can significantly limit new cases of infection,” the company said in a press release.

DDS Diagnostic is the first company in Romania to produce this type of test, which is already available for purchase by patients, healthcare professionals, and units specialized in Covid-19 testing.

The team of experts from the research and development department of DDS Diagnostic has created several products with broad applicability in the current situation of the pandemic to streamline rapid testing significantly. In addition to the Covid-19 Antigen, the company recently launched IgG/IgM test kits.

DDS Diagnostic’s short-term plans include the launch of the Combo Antigen Influenza/Covid-19 combined rapid tests for the differential diagnosis of influenza/SARS-COV-2.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)