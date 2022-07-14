IT services partner ddroidd opens office in lași

IT services partner ddroidd has opened its office in lasi, in northeastern Romania, to accommodate its growing team in the area, the company said.

The new office, a former headquarters for a national television station in the Armeana Office Center, will provide a hub for the company’s lași team. Currently, 32 people are based in the region, with ambitious plans to grow.

ddroidd has a hybrid working model, allowing the team to choose between working from home, office, or the company’s new summer office in Italy.

“While ddroidd’s headquarters are based in Cluj, we are expanding into other areas across Romania to ensure we’re in locations that can attract the best talent in the industry,” George Crismariuc, Delivery Unit Manager for lași, said.

“lași has an excellent talent pool, especially with the Gheorghe Asachi Technical and Alexandru Ioan Cuza universities on our doorstep. As a business, we are solutions focused and build teams based on the technical challenge or requirements. There is a strong JAVA and .NET market in lași, as well as front end and UX; this, combined with our PHP experience, will enable us to strengthen our technical capabilities of building bespoke teams for clients.”

ddroidd is a company offering technical strategy, application development, and application management support services globally.

With offices in Leeds, in the UK, and Cluj-Napoca and lași, in Romania, it currently employs more than 130 technical experts with a partner network of over 300 specialists.

(Photo courtesy of the company)

simona@romania-insider.com