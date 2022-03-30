Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Business

RO businessman Dan Ostahie seeks to buy banking license from Porsche Bank Romania

30 March 2022
Dan Ostahie, the founder and main owner of Altex group with diversified activities organized around the online retailer with the same name, seeks to buy the banking license currently held by Porsche Bank Romania. The deal will not involve the Porsche brand or assets of Porsche Bank - some RON 900 mln (EUR 189 mln) - but only the banking license.

The Competition Council is currently reviewing the deal.

The Altex group of companies already includes Credex IFN - which provides consumer goods loans, personal loans, car loans and life insurance in partnership with Metlife. Credex IFN extends financing through commercial partners (Altex, Media Galaxy), car dealers (new and used), brokers and through its structure of sales agents (direct sales).

Following the deal, Porsche Bank Romania will transfer the activity to Porsche Bank non-bank financial institution (IFN), Profit.ro explained, quoting the group's officials.

Porsche Finance Group Romania told Profit.ro that, in order to streamline operations, it is actively analyzing the reorganization and optimization of activities within the group of companies.

"The reorganization is currently the subject of a commercial transaction, conditioned by certain institutional approvals," Porsche Finance Group Romania explained.

Porsche Finance Group Romania is the local subsidiary of Porsche Bank AG (Austria). It includes Porsche Leasing Romania IFN, Porsche Bank Romania (launched in October 2004), Porsche Insurance Broker SRL, Porsche Mobility SRL and Porsche Insurance.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Altex Romania)

