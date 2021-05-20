Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Business

Head of RO Fiscal Council encourages banks to finance real sector

20 May 2021
The financial industry can support more the "vital sectors," such as agribusiness, where financing is more about liquidity than investment, said the head of Fiscal Council Daniel Daianu, encouraging the banks to shift their portfolios from Government bonds to the real sector.

"We need to be guided by investments. The reality is that banks still prefer government bonds. It's hard to invest. It takes due diligence; you have to do a serious analysis in order to finance investments," said Daianu, quoted by Agerpres.

The head of the Fiscal Council reiterated his optimistic forecast for Romania's economy in terms of GDP growth (6%-7%) but also regarding the investors' mood.

"The economy is more resilient than we thought. […] And I see an entrepreneurial effervescence. There is such a thing. A critical mass has been created in our economy from this point of view," Daianu said.

He also underlined that the Government would invest 5.5% of GDP this year, in the context of a 7% of GDP (cash) public budget deficit.

(Photo: Inquam Photos / George Calin)

