Wages at Dacia car plant in Romania up EUR 100 this year

The trade union at Romanian car producer Dacia have concluded negotiations with the management for a new annual collective labor agreement, which includes a net monthly salary increase of EUR 100 (RON 475), Profit.ro reported. The unions initially asked for a RON 700 pay hike.

Dacia employs 14,000 people and the gross average wage is RON 3,785 (nearly EUR 800), leading to a RON 2,080 (almost EUR 440) average net wage. Under the new collective labor agreement, the minimum wage at Dacia will be RON 2,550 (EUR 530).

Dacia employees managed to get a salary increase of about EUR 100, in two installments, respectively RON 400 on the spot and RON 80 later in October. The employees in administrative positions will receive a bonus of RON 1,600 (pending the full achievement of their targets), while the workers in the factory will receive a bonus of RON 800 as well and a special bonus of RON 400 in September.

Some 150 fixed-term labor contracts will be converted into regular labor contracts, under the provisions of the same collective labor agreement. Dacia employees will also have a 9% discount on buying a Dacia car.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)