Romanian businessman plans 25MW PV park and tourist attraction on land of former copper plant

Steinhardt Development, a company owned by Brasov-based businessman Cristian Costel Eftinca, bought a 37ha portion of the former copper plant Cuprom Baia Mare last year and has already received the urban planning permit to develop a photovoltaic park on the site.

The park would have a capacity of 25 MWp and be equipped with charging stations for electric vehicles.

The investment in the photovoltaic park amounts to EUR 65 mln and includes the arrangement of the highest chimney in Romania, 351.5 meters high, as a tourist attraction, Economica.net reported.

The bankrupt Cuprom plant was sold last year to two companies. Steinhardt Development bought 37 hectares of land, including the tower, the large entrance to the plant, as well as the administrative headquarters and the canteen. The other buyer was Minero Remediation, who took over the rest of 18ha.

(Photo source: Claudiu Marius Pascalina/Dreamstime.com)