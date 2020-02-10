Project: RO counties to provide shelters for animals in danger

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Simona Fodor 

 

Animals that are in danger will be placed in shelters provided by county councils and the General Council of Bucharest (CGMB), according to a project discussed by the Government.

Interior affairs minister Marcel Vela explained that the project outlines the measures that ensure the protection of animals and prevent ill-treatment, abuse, and cruelty. It would allow the authorities to issue an order to place an endangered animal in a shelter, Digi24.ro reported. 

The project would also set up a system allowing veterinarians working with the Sanitary Veterinary Departments (DSVSA) to enroll in the Animal Protection Police by transfer, without taking an exam. 

It also establishes the job structure of the Animal Protection Police.

This August, a draft emergency ordinance on setting up the Animal Protection Police was put up for public debate. It will operate as a department of the Romanian Police and intervene when animals are in danger. 

