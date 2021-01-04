Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 04/01/2021 - 15:00
Social

Connecting Europe Express to reach Bucharest this fall

01 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Connecting Europe Express, a train traveling across the EU to promote the benefits of rail during the European Year of Rail 2021, will also stop in Bucharest this September, the state-owned railway operator CFR Călători said, announcing it is a partner in the project.

The Connecting Europe Express will stop in most European capitals, and events and other activities are planned at the local level, taking into account local Covid-19 measures.

The project is also meant to raise awareness of the importance of financing sustainable infrastructure such as rail, and EU support for such investment, including through the recently agreed new Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), worth EUR 33.7 billion.

The project is coordinated by the Community of European Railway and Infrastructure Managers (CER), and it will be run in cooperation with European rail operators and infrastructure managers. Railway companies from different EU countries are providing rolling stock to configure this train.

“The Connecting Europe Express will be a real, tangible example of the power of rail to connect. At each of the almost 40 stops, events will bring together the rail sector at large, as well as civil society organizations, local and regional authorities, and the wider public, to discuss the benefits of rail, as well as what still has to be done so that rail can become the number one option for passengers and business,” EU commissioner for Transport Adina Vălean said.

The train will begin its journey in Lisbon and end it in Paris. “The points of departure and arrival are also emblematic. The train will begin its journey in Lisbon in September, passing through many capitals, including Ljubljana, and finish it in Paris. So the journey will take us between the two EU Presidencies of 2021 – with a few detours along the way – to the first Presidency of 2022 – France,” the transport commissioner explained in a speech marking the kick-off of the European Year of Rail.

Among other scheduled events associated with the European Year of Rail, Bucharest will host a discussion on funding and financing opportunities for rail.

(Photo: Jaroslaw Wiechecki | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/16/2021 - 12:01
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 04/01/2021 - 15:00
Social

Connecting Europe Express to reach Bucharest this fall

01 April 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Connecting Europe Express, a train traveling across the EU to promote the benefits of rail during the European Year of Rail 2021, will also stop in Bucharest this September, the state-owned railway operator CFR Călători said, announcing it is a partner in the project.

The Connecting Europe Express will stop in most European capitals, and events and other activities are planned at the local level, taking into account local Covid-19 measures.

The project is also meant to raise awareness of the importance of financing sustainable infrastructure such as rail, and EU support for such investment, including through the recently agreed new Connecting Europe Facility (CEF), worth EUR 33.7 billion.

The project is coordinated by the Community of European Railway and Infrastructure Managers (CER), and it will be run in cooperation with European rail operators and infrastructure managers. Railway companies from different EU countries are providing rolling stock to configure this train.

“The Connecting Europe Express will be a real, tangible example of the power of rail to connect. At each of the almost 40 stops, events will bring together the rail sector at large, as well as civil society organizations, local and regional authorities, and the wider public, to discuss the benefits of rail, as well as what still has to be done so that rail can become the number one option for passengers and business,” EU commissioner for Transport Adina Vălean said.

The train will begin its journey in Lisbon and end it in Paris. “The points of departure and arrival are also emblematic. The train will begin its journey in Lisbon in September, passing through many capitals, including Ljubljana, and finish it in Paris. So the journey will take us between the two EU Presidencies of 2021 – with a few detours along the way – to the first Presidency of 2022 – France,” the transport commissioner explained in a speech marking the kick-off of the European Year of Rail.

Among other scheduled events associated with the European Year of Rail, Bucharest will host a discussion on funding and financing opportunities for rail.

(Photo: Jaroslaw Wiechecki | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/16/2021 - 12:01
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

31 March 2021
RI +
Monthly Wrap-up March 2021: Restrictions return as third wave hits Romania
26 March 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian-born software robot developer UiPath files for IPO on the New York Stock Exchange
25 March 2021
RI +
Georgi Bonev, Lenovo: I could say that in Bucharest I lived some of the best feelings in this world
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
20 March 2021
Community
What I love about Romania: Bob Faulkner (US) - A beautiful land with a beautiful people