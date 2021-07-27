Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 07/27/2021 - 08:07
Business

Romanian PM Citu begins budget revision starting from H1 execution

27 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s prime minister Florin Citu said that the budget revision would be based on the budget execution at the ministry level for the first half of the year, with the default revision to reflect the deviation from the target, News.ro reported.

Notably, the H1 budget execution should have been published already by this date, under normal circumstances.

Ministries that failed to spend the money allocated in H1 will have the full-year target revised downward accordingly.

At least, this will be the starting point for negotiations, and ministers will have to justify the deviation for not having the full-year budget cut.

PM Citu, who is serving as acting minister of finance as well, asked individual ministers to come up with the H1 budget execution report.

The analysis will be made public, Citu also said. Romania’s Government drafted the 2021 budget planning based on a 4.3% GDP growth and estimates of 4.4% GDP contraction last year. However, it turned out that last year’s contraction was milder (-3.8%), and this year’s growth will be much stronger: some 7%.

PM Citu expressed recently hopes for ‘double digit’ economic growth, which would result in stronger budget revenues consequently.

It remains unclear how the windfall revenues will be spent: for spending or for accelerating the fiscal consolidation - a more sensible option since the slow consolidation policy was justified precisely by the slow post-Covid recovery (which does not seem to be the case to the same extent now).

(Photo: Gov.ro)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 07/20/2021 - 13:47
21 July 2021
RI +
Online shopping: Romanian startup uses technology & stylists to pick the perfect outfits for customers
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 07/27/2021 - 08:07
Business

Romanian PM Citu begins budget revision starting from H1 execution

27 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania’s prime minister Florin Citu said that the budget revision would be based on the budget execution at the ministry level for the first half of the year, with the default revision to reflect the deviation from the target, News.ro reported.

Notably, the H1 budget execution should have been published already by this date, under normal circumstances.

Ministries that failed to spend the money allocated in H1 will have the full-year target revised downward accordingly.

At least, this will be the starting point for negotiations, and ministers will have to justify the deviation for not having the full-year budget cut.

PM Citu, who is serving as acting minister of finance as well, asked individual ministers to come up with the H1 budget execution report.

The analysis will be made public, Citu also said. Romania’s Government drafted the 2021 budget planning based on a 4.3% GDP growth and estimates of 4.4% GDP contraction last year. However, it turned out that last year’s contraction was milder (-3.8%), and this year’s growth will be much stronger: some 7%.

PM Citu expressed recently hopes for ‘double digit’ economic growth, which would result in stronger budget revenues consequently.

It remains unclear how the windfall revenues will be spent: for spending or for accelerating the fiscal consolidation - a more sensible option since the slow consolidation policy was justified precisely by the slow post-Covid recovery (which does not seem to be the case to the same extent now).

(Photo: Gov.ro)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Tue, 07/20/2021 - 13:47
21 July 2021
RI +
Online shopping: Romanian startup uses technology & stylists to pick the perfect outfits for customers
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 July 2021
Community
What I love about Romania - Thomas Hofmann (Germany): Bucharest has a dynamic and pioneering spirit
02 July 2021
Social
Several injured, one missing after explosion at largest oil refinery in Romania
02 July 2021
Social
Report: Romania remains a primary source country for sex and labor trafficking victims in Europe
02 July 2021
Business
Norway’s Vard builds ‘biggest yacht in the world’ in Romanian shipyards
01 July 2021
Social
Romanians would migrate to the countryside, but they want internet
30 June 2021
Business
EBRD doubles forecast for Romania's 2021 GDP growth to 6%
19 July 2021
RI +
Romania travel: Five Instagrammable cities to visit this summer
29 June 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange pushes to new high even as European markets decline