Business

Romania’s Chamber of Commerce sees great cooperation potential with Nigeria

28 July 2023

A common area of interest for Romania and Nigeria is that of agriculture and food processing industry, the two countries having significant economic potential, the president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania (CCIR), Mihai Daraban, said during a meeting with the Ambassador of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to Romania, Safiya Ahmad Nuhu.

The meeting was aimed at identifying opportunities to promote and boost bilateral economic relations, according to the press release.

The authorities in both states should support so-called “core projects,” Mihai Daraban said.

“Romania and Nigeria must develop joint cooperation projects at the economic level, through which a considerable number of companies can be attracted to develop a long-term business. It is very important to identify a central project, the so-called core project, which would benefit from the full involvement of the authorities in the two states and which would have as its main purpose the polarization of a wide segment of companies, including SMEs from Romania and Nigeria,” the representative of Romanian companies commented. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ccir.ro)

1

