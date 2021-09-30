Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 09/30/2021 - 08:23
Business

RO Competition body opts for re-distributing power generators' windfall profits

30 September 2021
The president of the Romanian competition body Comsiliul Concurentei explains in an interview with Profit.ro that the abnormally high profits expected by the state-controlled power companies Hidroelectrica and Nuclearelectrica are not the results of management's performances, but the high electricity prices prompted, in his view, by the high price of the coal.

As long as Romania and other countries will still use coal to produce electricity, the price of the electricity will remain high because of the CO2 cost paid by the coal-fired power plants.

The market price will be set in line with the highest of the prices of electricity produced under different technologies - while the other companies will therefore sell at the same (maximum) price thus deriving abnormally high prices, he explained.

Among others, the competition body's president came up with the idea of using the profits derived by Hidroelectrica and Nuclearelectrica to finance end-user subsidies.

"Let's collect this extra profit and use it to support consumers who are impacted by the rise in prices," he said. Hopefully, this is possible with most of the net profit of the two companies, where the state owns some 80% stakes.

(Photo: Ed Metz/ Dreamstime)

Normal
1

